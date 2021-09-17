T&D REGION SPORTS

Dorchester Academy falls to St. John's Christian
MONCKS CORNER -- The Dorchester Academy varsity volleyball team lost at St. John's Christian 2-3 in region play on Thursday, with scores 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 2-15.
The Lady Raiders (4-4, 3-2 region) were led by Harley Myers with 9 aces, 3 kills, 14 receptions, 8 digs and 2 blocks.
Paige Shelton had 14 kills, 3 aces, 10 receptions, 7 digs and 2 blocks. Saylor Judy had 4 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs and 12 assists.
The Lady Raiders will host Clarendon Hall Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
O-W bests Fox Creek 3-0
O-W volleyball defeated Fox Creek, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 Thursday at home.
The Bruins were led by Mackenzie Morgan 23 digs, 9 Assists, 2 kills, 12 service points, and 6 service aces. Siri Davis with 22 Assists, 8 kills, 6 digs, and 5 service points. Ki'ra Wright with 9 kills, 2 Assists, 11 service points, and 18 digs. Trinity Winningham with 8 kills. Laila Ham with 7 kills, 4 block kills, 8 service points, 12 digs. Zyon Salley with 7 kills, and3 block kills. Alex Foster with 13 digs, 9 service points . Darian Dawson with 20 service points, 4 Service ace, 14 digs. Kaitlin Ham with 6 kills and 3 block kills. And Jasmine Anderson with 4 kills. O-W is 14 -2 (3-0 region).
O-W plays Gilbert Monday on the road.
Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Tourney Sept. 27
The 2021 Bishop Jonathan Holston South Carolina-Africa University golf tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW. Registration for the event, in its third consecutive year in Orangeburg, begins at 9 p.m. The first tee time for the four-man captain’s choice tournament is set for 10 a.m.
The players’ pool for all of the participating teams is filled, however, there are still opportunities for sponsorships, ranging from Friends of the Bishop ($600) to Awards Luncheon Sponsor ($500) to Hole Sponsor ($125).
The tournament, which is in its eighth year, raises funds to support scholarships and other needs at United Methodist-related Africa University in Zimbabwe, southern Africa, according to a spokesman.