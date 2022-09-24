 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0

Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28

Andrew Tucker carried the ball 36 times for 157 yards and a touchdown to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 31-28 overtime victory over Orangeburg Prep Friday.

Elliott Brown had 66 yards rushing while Cade Carson, Connor Hayes and Will Andrews each had a rushing touchdown for the Cavs.

Andrews converted all four point after attempts and kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime.

Defensively, Cooper Canaday led Calhoun Academy with 10 tackles. Chase Cooper had seven tackles and blocked a field goal in overtime. Mason Polin had six tackles and an interception while Andrews forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

Calhoun Academy (5-1) play at Andrew Jackson Academy Friday.

Calhoun County 30, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

People are also reading…

Ahmir Smith rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown to lead the Saints past H-K-T Friday.

Justen Brunson carried the ball four times for 68 yards and had a touchdown.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found at Cordova house fire

Body found at Cordova house fire

Firefighters discovered a body as they worked to put out a house fire in Cordova on Friday night, Orangeburg County Fire Service Director Tedd…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News