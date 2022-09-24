T&D REGION SPORTS

Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28

Andrew Tucker carried the ball 36 times for 157 yards and a touchdown to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 31-28 overtime victory over Orangeburg Prep Friday.

Elliott Brown had 66 yards rushing while Cade Carson, Connor Hayes and Will Andrews each had a rushing touchdown for the Cavs.

Andrews converted all four point after attempts and kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime.

Defensively, Cooper Canaday led Calhoun Academy with 10 tackles. Chase Cooper had seven tackles and blocked a field goal in overtime. Mason Polin had six tackles and an interception while Andrews forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

Calhoun Academy (5-1) play at Andrew Jackson Academy Friday.

Calhoun County 30, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Ahmir Smith rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown to lead the Saints past H-K-T Friday.

Justen Brunson carried the ball four times for 68 yards and had a touchdown.