T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 65

Laurence Manning 40

MANNING — Orangeburg Prep remained undefeated, improving to 4-0, with Tuesday's 65-40 win at Laurence Manning.

Campbell Delaney led all scorers with a career-high 32 points, along with 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists. Also for the Lady Indians, Anna Beth Lambrecht had 10 points and 6 rebounds, Cate Fogle had 7 points, 7 steals, and 8 assists, and Isabelle Wassell had 6 points and 6 rebounds.

OPS will play at Wilson Hall in the Baron Bash on Friday at 4 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 67

Jefferson Davis Academy 24

BLACKVILLE — Calhoun Academy picked up its first win of the season in a 67-24 road victory at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers were paced by Matt Layton with 14 points, along with 9 points apiece from Josh Black and Joey Bourgeois.

The Raiders were led by Garrison Owens with 12 points, along with 6 points apiece from Tony Hernandez and Kole Lawson.