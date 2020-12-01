 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 65

Laurence Manning 40

MANNING — Orangeburg Prep remained undefeated, improving to 4-0, with Tuesday's 65-40 win at Laurence Manning.

Campbell Delaney led all scorers with a career-high 32 points, along with 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists. Also for the Lady Indians, Anna Beth Lambrecht had 10 points and 6 rebounds, Cate Fogle had 7 points, 7 steals, and 8 assists, and Isabelle Wassell had 6 points and 6 rebounds.

OPS will play at Wilson Hall in the Baron Bash on Friday at 4 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 67

Jefferson Davis Academy 24

BLACKVILLE — Calhoun Academy picked up its first win of the season in a 67-24 road victory at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers were paced by Matt Layton with 14 points, along with 9 points apiece from Josh Black and Joey Bourgeois.

The Raiders were led by Garrison Owens with 12 points, along with 6 points apiece from Tony Hernandez and Kole Lawson.

Calhoun Academy (1-0) will play at Colleton Prep on Friday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 39

Laurence Manning 23

MANNING — Orangeburg Prep picked up its first win of the season with a 39-23 road victory at Laurence Manning Academy on Tuesday.

Leading the Lady Indians was Ashby Garrick with 11 points and 6 steals, Ava Cuttino with 7 points and 5 steals, Annabelle Hunter with 6 points, and Graysen Garrick with 6 points.

Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Tuesday, December 8, hosting Colleton Prep at 4 p.m.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 23

Colleton Prep 22

WALTERBORO — Holly Hill Academy edged out a 23-22 road win at Colleton Prep on Tuesday.

Top scorers for the Raiders were Jamie Stephen with 6 points and Ashby Rickenbacker with 6 points.

HHA (1-0) will play December 7 at Calhoun Academy at 5 p.m.

