T&D REGION SPORTS

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 38, Lee Academy 20

Calhoun Academy’s junior varsity football team improved to 5-0 with a 38-20 victory over Lee Academy Thursday night.

Colt Layton led the JV Cavaliers with two rushing touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes. Cael Parler threw two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown while converting four two-point conversions.

On defense, Layton led CA with 10 tackles. Asher Ficek had eight tackles.

Calhoun Academy will travel to Florence to face The King’s Academy Thursday.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Holly Hill Academy 3, Jefferson Davis Academy 1

Holly Hill Academy varsity volleyball defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 3-1 Thursday.

Karsyn Smoak led HHA with 20 assists, 10 kills and two aces. Julianna Grooms had 11 kills and three aces; Laura Grace Atkinson had nine kills and two aces; Kaley Bell had three aces, two kills, four assists and a solo block; Kaylee Brabham had two aces and two solo blocks.