T&D REGION SPORTS

Denmark-Olar 115, Wagener-Salley 69

Zachary Davis recorded a triple-double scoring 40 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 15 assists to lead Denmark-Olar to a 115-69 win over region foe Wagener-Salley.

Brushard Young had 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists; JaQuari Williams had 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists; Christopher Sanders had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks; Tykeem Ross had 13 points and six rebounds; Brandon Prophet had eight points and six assists.

The Vikings advance to the third round of the Class A boys state tournament Tuesday.

Shannon Forest 66, Orangeburg Prep 51

Orangeburg Prep fell 66-51 to Shannon Forest in the first round of the Class AA state tournament Saturday at Heathwood Hall.

Mikey Templeton led Orangeburg Prep with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Austin Hall had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists; Christian Rutland had 10 points, four assists and two rebounds; Prusher Bair had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists; McCullough Mims had two points, five rebounds and two steals.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 68, Oceanside Collegiate 44

Orangeburg-Wilkinson advance to the third round of the Class AAA girls state playoffs with a 68-44 win over Oceanside Collegiate Saturday in Orangeburg.

Deondra Darby led the Bruinettes with 25 points while Shar'dasia Zeigler had 17 points, nine assists and seven steals.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (22-4) will play host to Camden Thursday.

Calhoun County 89, Calhoun Falls 49

Russell Brunson had 26 points in the first half to help lead Calhoun County to an 89-49 win over Calhoun Falls Saturday in St. Matthews.

The Saints advance to the third round of the Class A boys state tournament where they will face region rival Denmark-Olar Tuesday in Denmark.

Clarendon Hall 60, Lowcountry Prep 40

Kylic Horton scored 28 points and added nine rebounds to lead Clarendon Hall to a 60-40 win over Lowcountry Prep in the first round of the SCISA Class A boys playoffs.

Gerlante Robinson had 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Clarendon Hall improves to 14-3 on the season.

Scott's Branch 60, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50

