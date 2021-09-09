T&D REGION SPORTS

JV FOOTBALL
Patrick Henry Academy 32
Holly Hill Academy 8
ESTILL -- Holly Hill Academy JV fell to Patrick Henry Academy 32-8 on the road Thursday.
Parker Kizer led HHA in tackles with 8. He also ran the ball for 125 yards rushing with 1 TD.
Jake Kirven scored the 2 pt. conversion.
HHA returns to action next Thursday at home against Jeff Davis academy at 6:30 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 32
Lee Academy 30
The JV Cavaliers defeated Lee Academy 32-30 in overtime Thursday night.
Cooper Taylor led Calhoun Academy with 110 yards rushing and four touchdowns and added the two-point conversion in overtime.
Cael Parlor added 81 yards rushing and a two-point conversion. Crew Felder and Christopher Summers each added two-point conversion.
On defense, Taylor led the Cavs with five tackles and blocked a punt. Dayton Birkman recovered a fumble in the victory.
Calhoun Academy is at home Thursday, Sept. 23, against The King's beginning at 6:30 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 32
Dorchester Academy 8
The Orangeburg Prep Middle School Indians opened their season with a 32-8 home victory over Dorchester Academy.
T Riley led the offense with a 46 yard touchdown reception from Parker Gray. Gray and Riley also connected on the 2 point conversion. Riley also added an 82 yard interception return for a touchdown. Jackson Strickland had a 98 yard touchdown run. Chris Glover added a 20 yard touchdown run and three 2 point conversions.
Defensive tackle leaders were Jonathan Marcellano, James Williams, Kyran Glover, and Council Burroughs. Chris Glover and Blake Inabinet added fumble recoveries. T Riley had 2 interceptions.
The Middle School Indians return to action on Sept. 23, traveling to Florence Christian School for a 6 p.m. game.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 3
Lee Academy 2
Orangeburg Prep’s JV and Varsity volleyball teams picked up region wins on the road Wednesday defeating Lee Academy.
In the varsity game, the Lady Indians won 3-2 falling in the first 2 sets 6-25 and 23-25 before rallying to win the last 3 sets 25-18, 25-17, and 15-12. Presley Collins was the top server getting 12 points with 3 aces. Middle hitter Lydia Riley fired in 9 points with 6 aces. She also recorded 6 blocks and 5 kills. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points, 3 aces, and 8 digs. Ryn Grubbs led the team with 12 digs followed by Isabelle Wassell with 11 digs.
Wilson Hall 3
Orangeburg Prep O
In Thursday's varsity match, Orangeburg Prep lost 3-0 with set scores of 13-25, 14-25, and 15-25. Isabelle Wassell led the Lady Indians with 9 points, 3 aces, 4 assists, and 3 digs. Lydia Riley added 3 kills. Defensively, Ryn Grubbs and Katherine Lambrecht had 5 digs each.
Orangeburg Prep’s next match will be Tuesday at Northside Christian in Lexington.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Lee Academy 1
In Wednesday's JV game, OP won 2-1 with set scores of 25-5, 14-25, and 25-6. Lauren Ballew led the Indians with 17 points, 10 aces, 1 kill, and 1 dig. Annabelle Hunter added 11 points with 2 aces. Averi Evans recorded 2 blocks and 2 kills.
Orangeburg Prep 2
Wilson Hall 1
The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team defeated Wilson Hall 2-1 Thursday with set scores of 18-25, 25-20, and 25-22.
Lauren Ballew led the Indians with 8 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, and 9 digs. Payton Schurlknight had 9 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, and 4 digs. Annabelle Hunter 14 assists and 5 digs. Averi Evans recorded 5 kills and 1 block. Izzy Exum added 6 kills.
O-W 2
Swansea 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV volleyball was at home Thursday against Swansea. O-W won 2-0, with scores of 25-27, 25-17. O-W's record is 3-0.
O-W was led by Lauren Brockington with 16 points. Lauren Whetstone had 11 assists,Kiara Rose had 8 assists, Kylijahnea Shuler had 6 assists.
O-W is on the road Tuesday at Strom Thurmond High School.