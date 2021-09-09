 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS
JV FOOTBALL

Patrick Henry Academy  32

Holly Hill Academy 8

ESTILL -- Holly Hill  Academy JV fell to Patrick Henry Academy 32-8 on the road Thursday. 

 Parker Kizer led HHA in tackles with 8. He also ran the ball for 125 yards rushing with 1 TD.

Jake Kirven scored the 2 pt. conversion.

 HHA returns to action next Thursday at home against Jeff Davis academy at 6:30 p.m.

Calhoun Academy 32

Lee Academy 30

 The JV Cavaliers defeated Lee Academy 32-30 in overtime Thursday night.

 Cooper Taylor led Calhoun Academy with 110 yards rushing and four touchdowns and added the two-point conversion in overtime.

 Cael Parlor added 81 yards rushing and a two-point conversion. Crew Felder and Christopher Summers each added two-point conversion.

 On defense, Taylor led the Cavs with five tackles and blocked a punt. Dayton Birkman recovered a fumble in the victory.

 Calhoun Academy is at home Thursday, Sept. 23, against The King's beginning at 6:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 32

Dorchester Academy 8

The Orangeburg Prep Middle School Indians opened their season with a 32-8 home victory over Dorchester Academy. 

T Riley led the offense with a 46 yard touchdown reception from Parker Gray.  Gray and Riley also connected on the 2 point conversion.  Riley also added an 82 yard interception return for a touchdown.  Jackson Strickland had a 98 yard touchdown run.  Chris Glover added a 20 yard touchdown run and three 2 point conversions.

Defensive tackle leaders were Jonathan Marcellano, James Williams, Kyran Glover, and Council Burroughs.  Chris Glover and Blake Inabinet added fumble recoveries.  T Riley had 2 interceptions.

The Middle School Indians return to action on Sept. 23, traveling to Florence Christian School for a 6 p.m. game.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3

Lee Academy 2

Orangeburg Prep’s JV and Varsity volleyball teams picked up region wins on the road Wednesday defeating Lee Academy.

In the varsity game, the Lady Indians won 3-2 falling in the first 2 sets 6-25 and 23-25 before rallying to win the last 3 sets 25-18, 25-17, and 15-12. Presley Collins was the top server getting 12 points with 3 aces. Middle hitter Lydia Riley fired in 9 points with 6 aces. She also recorded 6 blocks and 5 kills. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points, 3 aces, and 8 digs. Ryn Grubbs led the team with 12 digs followed by Isabelle Wassell with 11 digs.

Wilson Hall 3

Orangeburg Prep O

In Thursday's varsity match, Orangeburg Prep lost 3-0 with set scores of 13-25, 14-25, and 15-25. Isabelle Wassell led the Lady Indians with 9 points, 3 aces, 4 assists, and 3 digs. Lydia Riley added 3 kills. Defensively, Ryn Grubbs and Katherine Lambrecht had 5 digs each.

Orangeburg Prep’s next match will be Tuesday at Northside Christian in Lexington. 

 

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Lee Academy 1

In Wednesday's JV game, OP won 2-1 with set scores of 25-5, 14-25, and 25-6. Lauren Ballew led the Indians with 17 points, 10 aces, 1 kill, and 1 dig. Annabelle Hunter added 11 points with 2 aces. Averi Evans recorded 2 blocks and 2 kills.

Orangeburg Prep 2

Wilson Hall 1

The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team defeated Wilson Hall 2-1 Thursday with set scores of 18-25, 25-20, and 25-22.

Lauren Ballew led the Indians with 8 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, and 9 digs.  Payton Schurlknight had 9 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, and 4 digs. Annabelle Hunter 14 assists and 5 digs. Averi Evans recorded 5 kills and 1 block. Izzy Exum added 6 kills. 

O-W 2

Swansea 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV volleyball was at home Thursday against Swansea.  O-W won 2-0, with scores of 25-27, 25-17. O-W's record is 3-0.

O-W was led by Lauren Brockington with 16 points. Lauren Whetstone had 11 assists,Kiara Rose had 8 assists, Kylijahnea Shuler had 6 assists.

O-W is on the road Tuesday at Strom Thurmond  High School. 

