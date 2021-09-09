T&D REGION SPORTS

In the varsity game, the Lady Indians won 3-2 falling in the first 2 sets 6-25 and 23-25 before rallying to win the last 3 sets 25-18, 25-17, and 15-12. Presley Collins was the top server getting 12 points with 3 aces. Middle hitter Lydia Riley fired in 9 points with 6 aces. She also recorded 6 blocks and 5 kills. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points, 3 aces, and 8 digs. Ryn Grubbs led the team with 12 digs followed by Isabelle Wassell with 11 digs.