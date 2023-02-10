VARSITY BASKETBALL

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 41, North 38

Tilayiza Youmans scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added five steals to help Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defeat North 41-38.

Asyiah Bonaparte had eight points and three steals for the Lady Trojans.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 77, Thomas Sumter 54

Orangeburg Prep improved to 4-1 in region play after a 77-54 victory over Thomas Sumter Thursday.

T Riley led the Indians with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Austin Hall had 14 points and six rebounds; Xavier Ravenell had 14 points and eight rebounds; Jody Gillam had 12 points and seven assists; Jay Plummer had six points, six rebounds and five assists; Harris Holstein had six points and five rebounds; Davis Turner had two points and Kush Patel had two points.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Northside Christian Monday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 63, Brookland-Cayce 56

Orangeburg-Wilkinson overcame a seven-point deficit by outscoring Brookland-Cayce 25-11 in the final quarter and defeat the Bearcats 63-56 Thursday.

Jeremiah Jacques led the Bruins with 18 points, eight assists and six steals. Brykel Washington had 15 points and six rebounds while Keith Smith added 10 points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson finished unbeaten in the region, and will be a No. 1 seed in next week's playoffs.

Woodland (B) 76, Wade Hampton 56

Woodland claimed the No. 1 seed in next week's state playoffs after a 76-56 win over Wade Hampton Friday.

Both teams finished tied at the top of the region, and Woodland was able to win the tie-breaker.

Tyree Edwards led Woodland with 25 points. JaKease Salley had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Gerrod Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Calhoun Academy (B) 72, Dorchester Academy 43

William Andrews scored 19 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 72-43 win over Dorchester Academy Friday.

Turner Fleming had 15 points for the Cavaliers. William Felder had 10 points, Hunter Thornburg had 10 points, Jude Walker had eight points, Jay Haltiwanger had seven points and Elliott Brown had three points.

Calhoun Academy finishes the regular season at 18-9 and 5-5 in region play.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Calhoun Academy (B) 43, Dorchester Academy 37

Calhoun Academy finishes the season 14-4 and 7-1 in region play with a 43-37 victory over Dorchester Academy Friday.

Chase Strickland led the Cavaliers with 12 points. Colt Layton had 11 points, Crews Felder had nine points, Turner Houck had six points, Avery Fralick had three points and Hamp Thornton had two points