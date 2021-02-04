T&D REGION SPORTS



Northside Christian 40, Orangeburg Prep 35

The Orangeburg Prep B-team boys closed out their season with a heartbreaking loss to Northside Christian Academy. Avery Ravenell hit a 3-point shot at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, but the Indians fell short in the extra period, losing by a score of 40-35. Ravenell led all scorers with 16 points.