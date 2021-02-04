 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS
T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 58, Colleton Prep 35

ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy (5-6, 3-3) defeated Colleton Prep 58-35 on Wednesday.

Abigail Weathers had a double/double with 24 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks, a steal and 2 assists. Maura Weathers also had a double/double with 12 points, 14 rebounds, a steal and 2 assists.

DA plays Friday at Holly Hill Academy.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Colleton Prep 64, Dorchester Academy 62

ST. GEORGE – Colleton Prep edged Dorchester Academy (2-8, 2-5) 64-62 on Wednesday.

Brody Marchant led DA with 22 points, followed by Wyatt Judy with 12 and Luke Stokes and Ben Marchant with 8 each.

DA plays Friday at Holly Hill Academy.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 22, Northside Christian 7

The Orangeburg Prep B-team girls concluded the season with a win on the road defeating Northside Christian Academy 22-7.

Prestan Schurlknight led the way for the Lady Indians scoring 11 points.

Orangeburg Prep finished the season 6-1. 

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL


Northside Christian 40, Orangeburg Prep 35

The Orangeburg Prep B-team boys closed out their season with a heartbreaking loss to Northside Christian Academy. Avery Ravenell hit a 3-point shot at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, but the Indians fell short in the extra period, losing by a score of 40-35. Ravenell led all scorers with 16 points.

The Indians finished the season with a 6-4 record.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 32, Colleton Prep 16

ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy (7-5, 5-2) defeated Colleton Prep 32-16 on Wednesday.

For DA; Rylee Matthews 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and Pearl Grooms, 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 44, Colleton Prep 19

ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy (8-1, 5-1) defeated Colleton Prep 44-19 on Wednesday.

Wayland Gruber had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 7 steals for DA. Manning Thompson had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals.

