 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D Region Sports:
0 comments

T&D Region Sports:

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

HHA gets victories

Holly Hill Academy's varsity volleyball team defeated St. John's Christian Academy 3-2 (25-27, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18, 15-12) Tuesday in Holly Hill.

The Lady Raiders were led by Karlee Stroller's 25 kills. Karsyn Smoak added 14 kills and five aces, Julianna Grooms had 13 kills and six aces and Laura Grace Atkinson added 10 kills.

The JV Lady Raiders defeated SJCA 2-0 (25-12, 25-18) and the B-Team lost 2-0 (25-16, 25-15).

The Lady Raiders are next scheduled to take the court Sept. 2 at Clarendon Hall.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News