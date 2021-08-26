T&D Region Sports:

VOLLEYBALL
HHA gets victories
Holly Hill Academy's varsity volleyball team defeated St. John's Christian Academy 3-2 (25-27, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18, 15-12) Tuesday in Holly Hill.
The Lady Raiders were led by Karlee Stroller's 25 kills. Karsyn Smoak added 14 kills and five aces, Julianna Grooms had 13 kills and six aces and Laura Grace Atkinson added 10 kills.
The JV Lady Raiders defeated SJCA 2-0 (25-12, 25-18) and the B-Team lost 2-0 (25-16, 25-15).
The Lady Raiders are next scheduled to take the court Sept. 2 at Clarendon Hall.