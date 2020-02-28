T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

Hammond School 1

Calhoun Academy 0

COLUMBIA – Hammond School scored a run in the first inning and held onto that lead for a 1-0 home win against Calhoun Academy on Friday night in non-region action.

A sacrifice bunt by Brig Brannon plated the lone run of the game in the first frame.

Seth Tyson shouldered the loss for the Cavaliers, allowing 2 hits and a run over 4 innings, striking out 2 and walking one.

The Cavaliers had 4 hits to just 3 hits by the Skyhawks. Jack Wood, Evan Inabinet, Wells Fleming and Matt Layton each had a hit for CA.

CA (0-2 record) will play at Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to open region play.

