T&D REGION SPORTS

Whitfield scores hole-in-one at Santee Cooper CC

John Whitfield of Santee made a hole-in-one on Santee Cooper Country Club's No. 11 on April 14.

For his accomplishment, Whitfield is now a member of the Santee Cooper Country "Hole in One" Award Program.

He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

Smith cards ace at Santee National Golf Course

Donald Smith, of Elloree, carded a hole-in-one on Santee National Golf Course's No. 7 on June 13, 2020.

For his accomplishment, Smith is now a member of the Santee Cooper Country "Hole in One" Award Program.

He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

