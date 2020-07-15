T&D REGION SPORTS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whitfield scores hole-in-one at Santee Cooper CC

John Whitfield of Santee made a hole-in-one on Santee Cooper Country Club's No. 11 on April 14.

For his accomplishment, Whitfield is now a member of the Santee Cooper Country "Hole in One" Award Program.

He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

Smith cards ace at Santee National Golf Course

Donald Smith, of Elloree, carded a hole-in-one on Santee National Golf Course's No. 7 on June 13, 2020.

For his accomplishment, Smith is now a member of the Santee Cooper Country "Hole in One" Award Program.

He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0