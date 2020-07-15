T&D REGION SPORTS

Whitfield scores hole-in-one at Santee Cooper CC
John Whitfield of Santee made a hole-in-one on Santee Cooper Country Club's No. 11 on April 14.
For his accomplishment, Whitfield is now a member of the Santee Cooper Country "Hole in One" Award Program.
He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.
Smith cards ace at Santee National Golf Course
Donald Smith, of Elloree, carded a hole-in-one on Santee National Golf Course's No. 7 on June 13, 2020.
For his accomplishment, Smith is now a member of the Santee Cooper Country "Hole in One" Award Program.
He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.
