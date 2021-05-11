T&D REGION SPORTS:

VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 16

Edisto 1

Branchville won 16-1 over Edisto in 5 innings on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets are now 13-4 this season.

Jalen Johnson and Nathan Bauer both pitched for Branchville and only allowed 1 hit across the 5 innings.

Leading Branchville at the plate was senior C.J. Funchess, 2-for-3, 4 RBI, junior Bubba Lytle, 1-for-1, 3 RBI, senior Jalen Johnson, double and an RBI, and junior Jacob Blankenship, 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Funchess, Johnson and Wil Joyner were recognized in the senior night ceremony after the game.

Branchville will continue a rain-delayed game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Woodland.

LOCAL GOLF

HMGA tournament this weekend

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly golf tournament on Sunday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.

The shotgun start will be played as a two-man captain's choice format.