T&D REGION SPORTS: D-O girls fall, Clarendon Hall and AJA boys advance

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

High Point 49

Denmark-Olar 34

SPARTANBURG – High Point Academy advanced to Class A upper state semifinals with Monday's 49-34 home win against Denmark-Olar.

Denmark-Olar finished the season with a 17-7 record.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 87

Wardlaw Academy 70

SUMTER – Andrew Jackson Academy advanced to the SCISA Class A state semifinals with Monday's 87-70 win at Wilson Hall against Wardlaw Academy.

Mikey Templeton led the Confederates with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, while James Mingo added 32 points, Jonathan Schaffer added 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden added 14 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

No. 1 seed AJA (28-6 record) will play No. 2 seed Conway Christian at Wilson Hall gym A on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Clarendon Hall 84

Charleston Collegiate 61