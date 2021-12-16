T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, Branchville 49

Moses McCall recorded a triple-double scoring 20 points and adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to a 58-49 win over Branchville Wednesday.

Jay Jamison had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans while Louis Gilmore added nine points and six rebounds. Thomas Edwards recorded 17 rebounds in the win.

For Branchville, Abraham Williams recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Brice Brunson led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points.

GOLF

Wilsey records a hole-in-one

Dale Wilsey scored a hole-in-one at the Santee Cooper Golf Course and has qualified for the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award program.

Wilsey scored his ace on No. 11 and will receive a parchment signed by South Carolina governor Henry McMaster.

Hillcrest to have monthly tournament

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will have their monthly tournament Sunday, Dec. 19 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.

The format is two-person captain's choice where players will play six holes from the red tee, six holes from the white tee and six holes from the blue tee.

Players can sign up at Hillcrest Pro Shop or call 803-533-6030 by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0