T&D REGION SPORTS

Jefferson Davis Academy 40

BLACKVILLE – Holly Hill Academy took a 50-40 SCISA Region 2-A road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.

HHA was led by Jabari Sumpter with 26 points, and Marion Breland with 11 points.

HHA will play at St. John's Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the final regular season game.

Denmark-Olar 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

O-W Bruinettes earn honors

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior wing guard D'Mya Tucker has been named the Region 4-4A Player of the year, along with being selected to play for South Carolina in the Carolina Classic all-star game in Wilmington, N.C. on March 28.

Tucker's Bruinettes teammates Shar'dasia Zeigler and Asia Graves were also named to the Region 4-4A team.

