T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 35
Crestwood 26
SUMTER – Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 35-26 road win in Region 4-4A play at Crestwood on Tuesday night.
The Bruins were paced by junior John White with 12 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals, while junior Larry Howell had 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal, and sophomore Jordan Simpson had 6 points, 6 rebounds and a steal.
O-W (16-9 overall, 5-4 in region) will play host to Lower Richland in the final region game of the season on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun County 95
C.A. Johnson 30
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County took a 95-30 Region 3-2A home win against C.A. Johnson on Tuesday.
Jaheim Middleton led the Saints with 18 points, while Jabare Perry and Russell Brunson Jr. each added 17 points, Christopher Mickel added 14 points, and Kendall Huggins added 10 points.
The Saints (19-6 overall, 6-2 in region) await Class 2A bracket match-ups for Wednesday's start of state playoffs.
Holly Hill Academy 50
Jefferson Davis Academy 40
BLACKVILLE – Holly Hill Academy took a 50-40 SCISA Region 2-A road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Jabari Sumpter with 26 points, and Marion Breland with 11 points.
HHA will play at St. John's Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the final regular season game.
Denmark-Olar 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
O-W Bruinettes earn honors
Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior wing guard D'Mya Tucker has been named the Region 4-4A Player of the year, along with being selected to play for South Carolina in the Carolina Classic all-star game in Wilmington, N.C. on March 28.
Tucker's Bruinettes teammates Shar'dasia Zeigler and Asia Graves were also named to the Region 4-4A team.
Holly Hill Academy 32
Jefferson Davis Academy 18
BLACKVILLE – Holly Hill Academy took a 32-18 road win in SCISA Region 2-A play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Abby Montgomery with 10 points, and Madison Steele and Brooke Fennessy with 7 points apiece.
The Lady Raiders will play at St. John's Christian on Friday at 6 p.m. to finish the regular season.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill 24
Jefferson Davis 13
BLACKVILLE – Holly Hill Academy took a 24-13 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Ashby Rickenbacker with 8 points and Jamie Stephen with 6 points.
HHA plays Friday at 5 p.m. at St. John's Christian Academy in Moncks Corner.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44
A.C. Flora 18
COLUMBIA – Jordon Hampton and Michael Bowman each scored 10 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson in a 44-18 region road win at A.C. Flora on Wednesday.
Hampton also added 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, while Bowman also added 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Anthony Mack added 6 points, an assist and 2 steals, while Trevon Wise added 4 points, 5 rebounds, a steal and a block.
O-W (12-5 overall, 6-3 in region) will play at Lower Richland on Thursday at 7 p.m.