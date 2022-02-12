T&D REGION SPORTS

Lake Marion 51, Burke 43

Maurice Brown had 25 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead the Gators. Detrick Jenkins had 12 points, two rebounds, five steals and six assists.

D-O's Davis earns postseason honor

Denmark-Olar senior Zachary Davis has been named Region III-A Player of the Year. Davis helped lead the Vikings to an 16-6 record and 10-2 in region play. He leads the team in points per game (24), rebounds per game (10) and assists per game (8).