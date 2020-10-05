T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

May River 3

Branchville 0

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville lost a non-region home match against May River on Monday, falling 3-0.

The Lady Sharks won with game scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-18.

The Lady Jackets (11-4-2 overall, 8-0 in region) were led by Carley Kinard with 8 kills, 7 digs, Brianna Wiles with 12 kills, 9 digs, Olivia Banks with 3 kills, Mary Grace Vallentine with 3 blocks, a kill, and Riley Shuler with 16 assists, 8 digs.

Branchville plays at Estill on Tuesday in a Region 6-A tri-match that will include Bridges Prep.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2

Lake Marion 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a home match 2-0 against Lake Marion on Monday, with game scores of 25-9 and 25-16.

O-W (4-2 record) was led by Mykaela Void with 9 points, 4 assists, Jasmine Anderson with 7 points, 2 aces, Larkin Jones with 6 points, Kaiya Griggs with 4 points, an ace and 6 assists, Imani Mitchell with 4 assists.

The JV Bruinettes will play host to Fox Creek on Tuesday in a region match.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0