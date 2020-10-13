T&D REGION SPORTS

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2

Strom Thurmond 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a region match against Strom Thurmond on Tuesday by a 2-0 score, with game scores of 25-16 and 25-8.

For O-W, Imani Mitchell had 10 points, 2 kills, 5 assists, Taylor Gardner had 8 points, Jasmine Anderson had 8 points, a kill, Mykaela Void had 3 points, and Kaiya Grigg had 5 assists.

O-W (7-2 record) will play Wednesday at Lake Marion Our next game is tomorrow at Lake Marion.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Carver-Edisto 2

Howard Middle 0

Carver-Edisto took a both wins in a best-two-of-three matches scheduled on Monday against Robert E. Howard Middle School.

The Lady Cougars won match one with game scores of 25-22 and 26-24, and won match two with game scores of 25-5 and 25-23.

Leading the way for Carver-Edisto, Cana Showman, Jamie Jones, Gracie Cox and Jakya Robinson played well. Robinson had the game-winning dig in one of the matches.

The Lady Cougars (1-1) will play at North on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

