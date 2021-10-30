T&D REGION SPORTS

OPS runners finish in Top 10

Orangeburg Prep boys cross country runners Jacob Smith and Christian Rutland each earned Top 10 finishes at the SCISA state championship meet Saturday in Columbia.

Rutland finished sixth overall with a time of 17:48.2 (personal record) while Rutland finished ninth with a time of 18.41.6.

The Indians finished eighth in the team standings. Calhoun Academy finished 14th in the team standings and was led by Mac Felder who finished 45th with a time of 20.50.63.

On the girls side, Calhoun Academy's Gabby Jourdaine finished 16th overall with a time of 21.41.37. The Lady Cavs finished in eighth place, right behind Orangeburg Prep who was led by Ashby Garrick who finished 30th overall.

