T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 3
Calhoun Academy 0
ST. MATTHEWS - Orangeburg Prep Varsity defeated Calhoun in a region match 3-0 with match scores of 25-18, 25-17, and 25-7.
OPS was led by Kelcey Lake: 16 points, 4 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Charlotte Laird: 10 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 1 block; Lydia Riley: 8 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Isabelle Wassell: 8 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 10 assists, 4 digs.
Orangeburg Prep will close out the regular season with a home match against Lee Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Branchville 3
Cathedral Academy 0
BRANCHVILLE - The Branchville Yellow Jackets (16-6 overall) defeated Cathedral Academy in non-region play on Monday, with game scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-12).
Branchville was led by Carley Kinard with 12 kills, 14 digs, 8 receptions, 2 aces, Brianna Wiles with 9 kills, 8 digs, 3 receptions, 3 aces, Riley Shuler with 24 assists, 4 digs, Haley Hess with 5 aces, 12 digs, 15 aces, and Olivia Banks with 6 kills, 7 receptions.
Branchville will play at Patrick Henry Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in another non-region match.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Calhoun Academy 0
ST. MATTHEWS - Orangeburg Prep picked up a road region win over Calhoun Academy 2-0 on Monday, with game scores of 25-7 and 25-14.
OPS was led by Averi Evans: 10 points, 7 aces; Lauren Ballew: 6 points, 4 aces; Katherine Lambrecht: 6 points, 2 aces; JuliAnn Griffith: 5 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig.
Orangeburg Prep will close out the regular season with a home match against Lee Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
