T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3

Calhoun Academy 0

ST. MATTHEWS - Orangeburg Prep Varsity defeated Calhoun in a region match 3-0 with match scores of 25-18, 25-17, and 25-7.

OPS was led by Kelcey Lake: 16 points, 4 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Charlotte Laird: 10 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 1 block; Lydia Riley: 8 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Isabelle Wassell: 8 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 10 assists, 4 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will close out the regular season with a home match against Lee Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Branchville 3

Cathedral Academy 0

BRANCHVILLE - The Branchville Yellow Jackets (16-6 overall) defeated Cathedral Academy in non-region play on Monday, with game scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-12).

Branchville was led by Carley Kinard with 12 kills, 14 digs, 8 receptions, 2 aces, Brianna Wiles with 9 kills, 8 digs, 3 receptions, 3 aces, Riley Shuler with 24 assists, 4 digs, Haley Hess with 5 aces, 12 digs, 15 aces, and Olivia Banks with 6 kills, 7 receptions.