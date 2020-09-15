T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Holly Hill Academy 3
Dorchester Academy 1
HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Academy improved to 4-0 this season (4-0 in region play) with Tuesday's home win against rival Dorchester Academy, with game scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-22.
Statistical leaders for HHA included Halle Mott with 3 aces, 11 kills, 7 digs; Karlee Stoller with 13 kills and 2 blocks; Karsyn Smoak with 27 assists; Lily McWaters with 11 digs; Madison Steele with 5 kills, 5 digs and 2 blocks; and Brooke Fennessy with 4 kills and 6 digs.
HHA travels to play Faith Christian on Thursday.
Wilson Hall 3
Orangeburg Prep 0
SUMTER - Wilson Hall took a 3-0 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
The Lady Barons won with game scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 26-24.
The Lady Indians were paced by Kelcey Lake with 6 points, 2 aces, 3 kills and 3 digs; Isabelle Wassell with 4 points, an ace, 8 assists and 11 digs; Ashlyn Smith with 11 digs; and Lydia Riley with 4 kills.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to Northside Christian on Thursday for the first region match of the season at 5 p.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Holly Hill Academy 2
Dorchester Academy 1
HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Academy took a 2-1 home win against Dorchester Academy on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-18, 16-25, 25-14.
HHA travels to play Faith Christian on Thursday.
Wilson Hall 2
Orangeburg Prep 0
SUMTER - Wilson Hall took a 2-0 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-12 and 25-23.
The JV Lady Indians were led by Izzy Exum with 7 points, 2 kills, a dig and an assist, Joni Holstad with 3 kills, and Anna Katherine Evatt with 2 kills.
OP will play at Northside Christian in Lexington on Thursday at 4 p.m.
LOCAL GOLF
HMGA monthly tournament
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament on Sunday, September 20 at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The format is individual stroke play with handicap.
Golfers should sign up by Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Hillcrest pro shop to be included in tournament play.
Also, The Elks Club Golf tournament is set for October 17-18. There is limited space available. Call Randy Shuler at 803-516-1735 if you are interested in The Elks Club event.
