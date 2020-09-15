T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Holly Hill Academy 3

Dorchester Academy 1

HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Academy improved to 4-0 this season (4-0 in region play) with Tuesday's home win against rival Dorchester Academy, with game scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-22.

Statistical leaders for HHA included Halle Mott with 3 aces, 11 kills, 7 digs; Karlee Stoller with 13 kills and 2 blocks; Karsyn Smoak with 27 assists; Lily McWaters with 11 digs; Madison Steele with 5 kills, 5 digs and 2 blocks; and Brooke Fennessy with 4 kills and 6 digs.

HHA travels to play Faith Christian on Thursday.

Wilson Hall 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

SUMTER - Wilson Hall took a 3-0 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.

The Lady Barons won with game scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 26-24.

The Lady Indians were paced by Kelcey Lake with 6 points, 2 aces, 3 kills and 3 digs; Isabelle Wassell with 4 points, an ace, 8 assists and 11 digs; Ashlyn Smith with 11 digs; and Lydia Riley with 4 kills.