T&D REGION SPORTS

JV BASEBALL
Calhoun County sweeps
doubleheader at Manning
MANNING - The Calhoun County JV Saints opened the season with a 2-0 record, sweeping a doubleheader at Manning by scores of 8-0 and 20-10 on Saturday.
In the 8-0 win, J.R. Rizo pitched five innings for CC, allowing just three hits and collecting five strikeouts.
The JV Saints plated five runs in the first inning to jump ahead early. CC collected 11 hits in the contest, including J.T. Edwards going 3-for-3 with 3 stolen bases, 2 RBI and 2 runs.