T&D REGION SPORTS

Panthers finish seventh at meet

Claflin men’s cross country team finished seventh out of 10 teams at the Central intercollegiate Athletic Association championship meet.

Chandar Anderson led Claflin, and finished 29th overall, with a time of 33:41.6. Clarence Smith III finished 41st (35:51.5) and LaCarlos Watlington finished 42nd (36:14.8)

Claflin’s McDonald leads Lady Panthers

Claflin freshman Madison McDonald finished sixth overall at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association cross country championship. The Lady Panthers finished fifth overall out of 10 teams.

“The women’s team showed up today. Everyone ran well,” said Claflin coach Garon Jackson. “I’m really proud of (Madison). She definitely put in the work. Her work ethic is her strength.”

McDonald finished with a personal best 21:13.2 and earned her All-CIAA honors. Sky Buie-Cox finished 24th overall (22:21.1) and Esther Chukwunwike finished 26th (22:38.4)

