T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Holly Hill Academy 63, Dorchester Academy 45

Holly Hill Academy remained unbeaten (5-0) with a 63-45 victory over Dorchester Academy Wednesday night.

Jabari Sumpter recorded a double-double scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead Holly Hill. Jordan Stokes had 12 points, Marion Breland had 10 points and five steals, Tyler Wright had eight points and 12 rebounds and Perrin Breland had seven points.

Holly Hill Academy will travel to face Florence Christian Tuesday.

Ridge Spring-Monetta 59, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 39

Tra’vion Milhouse had 15 points to lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, but it wasn’t enough as Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated the Trojans 59-39 Wednesday.

Jay Jamison and Thomas Edwards each added six points in the loss.

Denmark-Olar (G) 74, Calhoun County 23

Denmark-Olar, currently ranked third in Class A by the SC Basketball Coaches Association, defeated Calhoun County 74-23 Wednesday night.

Aijalon Wroten led the Lady Vikings with 19 points while Dyneka Roberts added 17 points. Aveion Walker had 10 points and Takenya James added nine points.

Denmark-Olar improves to 12-2 overall and 5-0 in region play.

B-TEAM

Orangeburg Prep 34, Ben Lippen 28

Kyran Glover led Orangeburg Prep with 19 points as the B-Team Indians defeated Ben Lippen 34-28 Thursday.

Chris Glover and Jackson Strickland each had five points for OPS.

Orangeburg Prep (4-4) will face Calhoun Academy at home Monday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 15, Ben Lippen 14

The Orangeburg Prep B-team girls picked up a win at home Thursday, defeating Bel Lippen School 15-14.

Brooke Fogle led the Lady Indians with 7 points. Madison Damron scored 3 points and Calee Hartzog and Emma Cuttino a chipped in 2 points each. Aliyah Ayala added a free throw.

Orangeburg Prep will host Calhoun Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Dorchester Academy 32, Holly Hill Academy 31

Holly Hill Academy fell to 3-2 on the season after a 32-31 loss to Dorchester Academy Wednesday.

Ashton Soles led the Raiders with 14 points while Mason Rudd added eight points.

Holly Hill will travel to face Florence Christian Tuesday.

