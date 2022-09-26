T&D REGION SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL

Denmark-Olar 2, Williston-Elko 0

Denmark-Olar defeated Williston-Elko in a volleyball double-header region match.

In the first game, Denmark-Olar won 25 to 21. Denmark-Olar’s high scorers were Daivonna Roberts, 8; Taliyah Folk, 7, and Takenya James, 2.

Denmark-Olar won the second game 25 to 18.

Orangeburg Prep 3, Laurence Manning 0

The Orangeburg Prep Varsity volleyball team defeated Laurence Manning 3-0 with scores of 25-16, 25-17, and 25-21.

Jane Walker Yonce led OP with 10 service points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 9 kills, 2 blocks, and 9 digs. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 service points, 1 assist, and 19 digs. Joni Holstad had 8 service points, 5 kills, and 3 digs. Annabelle Hunter added 6 service, 1 ace, 15 assists, 1 kill, and 7 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will host region foe Palmetto Christian on Tuesday beginning with the JV match at 4 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Laurence Manning 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team defeated Laurence Manning Academy 2-0 with scores of 25-15 and 25-22.

Prestan Schurlknight led OP with 9 service points, 3 aces, and 3 digs. Hannah Lambrecht had 7 service points, 2 aces, and 5 digs. Jayme Culler and Morgan Newsome added 4 kills and 3 kills respectively. Defensively, Calee Hartzog had 8 digs.