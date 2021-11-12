T&D REGION SPORTS

Claflin men's and women's hoops set to start

The Claflin men's and women's basketball teams will open the 2021-22 season Saturday on the road.

The Lady Panthers will face Division I Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Claflin women did not play last season due to Covid concerns and were 1-26 two years ago. Leading the way is senior guard Dionna Long who was selected to the preseason all-conference team. She averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds during her last season.

Tip-off for the Lady Panthers is 2 p.m.

The Claflin men are also in action Saturday as they travel to face Millersville, Pa. to take part in the Ron Wilson Classic. The Panthers open the two-day event with a game against Clarion.

Leading the way for the Panthers are a pair of graduate students Donnell Frayer, Jr. and Romero Hill. After having last season scrapped due to Covid, Frayer returns as Claflin's leading scorer averaging nearly nine points a game. Hill averaged five points per contest and led Claflin with 62 assists.

The Panthers feature 14 new players on the roster this season. Claflin tips-off with Clarion Saturday at 7 p.m. and will face Millersville University Sunday at 3 p.m.

