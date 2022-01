Laurence Manning 22, Orangeburg Prep 9

Calee Hartzog led Orangeburg Prep with 4 points. Aaliyah Ayala had 3 points and Natalie Hall added a basket.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Sumter on Jan. 12 for a game with Thomas Sumter.

Tip-off will be at 5 p.m. for the B-team boys with the B-team girls following that game.