T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Hammond 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep fell to Hammond 3-0 Thursday with set scores of 22-25, 22-25, and 21-25.

Leading Orangeburg Prep was Isabelle Wassell with 10 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 10 assists, and 8 digs, Ryn Grubbs with 9 points, 2 kills, and 13 digs. Lydia Riley had 4 big blocks and 5 kills. Katherine Lambrecht added 10 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will host Laurence Manning Academy on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. with the JV game.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Hammond 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians defeated Hammond School 2-0 Thursday with set scores of 25-6 and 25-11.

Izzy Exum led Orangeburg Prep with 9 points, 6 aces, 3 kills, and 1 assist. Payton Schurlknight had 9 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, and 2 assists. Hannah Lambrecht added 7 points and 2 aces.

