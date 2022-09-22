 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Claflin 3, Fort Valley State 0

Claflin volleyball defeated Fort Valley State 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-20) to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Simone Newell led the Lady Panthers with nine kills and 13 digs. Siri Davis had 11 assists; Jasmine Kirkland had 16 digs and Taneja Robinson had five blocks.

Claflin will travel to face Elizabeth City State at the CIAA Volleyball Roundup.

B-TEAM VOLLEYBALL

Gray Collegiate 2, Orangeburg Prep 1

Orangeburg Prep's B-Team volleyball team lost to Gray Collegiate 2-1 (9-25, 25-23, 6-15).

Allie Brynn Furtick led the team with 11 service points and two aces. Morgan Gue had 14 service points and two aces

Orangeburg Prep 2, Heathwood Hall 0

Orangeburg Prep's B-Team volleyball team defeated Heathwood Hall 2-0 (25-22, 25-21).

Morgan Gue led the team with 11 service points and two aces. Zoe Hutto had eight service points and one ace; Elizabeth Pierce had seven service points and two aces.

