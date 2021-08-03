T&D REGION SPORTS

 Skip to main content
HHA's Wright invited to baseball event

Holly Hill Academy's Tyler Wright was selected to participate in the 14th annual Palmetto Games sponsored by Diamond Prospects.

The invitation-only event features some of the best baseball talent in South Carolina. Wright, a rising junior in the class of 2023, will play for the Southwest squad.

Wright was presented the Silver Slugger award at Holly Hill's annual athletics banquet in May. He was named all-region and played in the North-South All-Star game.

Wright will join other players Aug. 14-15 at Riley Park in Sumter.

