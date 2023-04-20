VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 10, Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-0 in region play with a 10-0 win over Colleton Prep Wednesday.

Charlie McCutchen earned the win after allowing three hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Preston Wells had three hits to lead the Indians. T Riley had two hits while Forrest Sutcliffe, Tadd Jameson, Charlie McCutchen and Mo Burroughs each had a hit.

Orangeburg Prep (10-6) will travel to face Thomas Sumter Friday.

Orangeburg Prep 13, Northside Christian 3

After falling behind 3-0, Orangeburg Prep scored 13 runs over the last three innings to defeat Northside Christian Academy 13-3.

Forrest Sutcliffe earned the win after he threw six innings giving up four hits and striking out five batters.

Charlie McCutchen had two hits to lead the Indians. Sutcliffe had two hits while Preston Wells, T Riley, Eli Pantaleon, Parker Gray, Kyle Cooper, Mo Burroughs and Tadd Jameson each added hits.

VARSITY GOLF

Indians win season finale

Orangeburg Prep finished up the regular season with wins over Gray Collegiate, Calhoun Academy and Charleston Collegiate.

The Indians posted a season best 149. James Williams shot a personal best 35 while Harris Holstein carded a 37 . Jody Gillam added a 38 and Walt Mims posted a 39.

The Indians finished the regular season with a 20-2 record and will compete in the SCISA State Tournament on April25 and 26 in Conway on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.