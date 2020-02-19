T&D REGION SPORTS
T&D REGION SPORTS

T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Marlboro County 62

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50

BENNETTSVILLE – No. 1-seeded Marlboro County took a 62-50 home win in Class 4A lower state first-round playoff action on Wednesday against No. 4-seeded Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

The Bulldogs (19-7) were led by Dre Scott's 14 points, Devonta Oliver's 13 points, and Wesley Brown's 10 points.

O-W was paced by Jordan Simpson's 13 points, John White's 9 points, and Larry Howell's 8 points.

Marlboro County will play host to the winner of the Brookland-Cayce/Darlington game on Saturday at 7 p.m. in second-round action.

The Bruins finished their season with a 16-11 record.

Calhoun County 79

Latta 47

ST. MATTHEWS – The Calhoun County Saints got a game-high 23 points from Jabare Perry in winning Wednesday's Class 2A lower state first-round home playoff game 79-47 against Latta.

Russell Brunson Jr. added 17 points for CC, while Tyreke Darby added 13 points and Jaheim Middleton added 11 points.

Latta (9-11 final record) was led by Trevon Miles with 13 points, and Jamar Jones with 10 points.

The Saints are now 20-6 on the season and will play in second-round action on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Allendale-Fairfax (9-10 record). The Tigers won in first-round play Wednesday 74-42 at home against Carvers Bay.

CC won both meetings during the regular season with Allendale-Fairfax, winning by 13 points at Allendale and by 10 points at home.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake View 53

Bethune-Bowman 36

LAKE VIEW – Bethune-Bowman's postseason run finished with Wednesday's 53-36 Class A second-round loss at Lake View.

The Lady Mohawks finished with a 10-19 record, and were led by Shatwanna Lee with 21 points, and Alexis Johnson with 6 points.

The Lady Wild Gators (18-3 record) were led by Ja'Niyah Waters and Gwendasia Page with 12 points apiece, and Tianaa Hamilton with 11 points.

Lake View will play next on Monday at 7 p.m. against Thursday's winner between Cross and Military Magnet. 

THURSDAY'S BASKETBALL

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

(all games at 7 p.m.)

McBee girls at Denmark-Olar

Denmark-Olar boys at High Point

Estill boys at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Bethune-Bowman boys at Hemingway

FRIDAY'S BASKETBALL

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls at Westwood, 7 p.m.

Cheraw boys at Edisto, 7 p.m.

Calhoun Academy boys vs. Spartanburg Christian at Heathwood Hall, 5 p.m.

Clarendon Hall boys vs. Curtis Baptist at Wilson Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep vs. Hammond at Heathwood Hall, 8 p.m.

Andrew Jackson Academy boys vs. Laurens Academy at Heathwood Hall, 8 p.m.

Holly Hill Academy boys vs. Beaufort Academy at Pinewood Prep, 8 p.m.

