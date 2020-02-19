T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Marlboro County 62
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50
BENNETTSVILLE – No. 1-seeded Marlboro County took a 62-50 home win in Class 4A lower state first-round playoff action on Wednesday against No. 4-seeded Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
The Bulldogs (19-7) were led by Dre Scott's 14 points, Devonta Oliver's 13 points, and Wesley Brown's 10 points.
O-W was paced by Jordan Simpson's 13 points, John White's 9 points, and Larry Howell's 8 points.
Marlboro County will play host to the winner of the Brookland-Cayce/Darlington game on Saturday at 7 p.m. in second-round action.
The Bruins finished their season with a 16-11 record.
Calhoun County 79
Latta 47
ST. MATTHEWS – The Calhoun County Saints got a game-high 23 points from Jabare Perry in winning Wednesday's Class 2A lower state first-round home playoff game 79-47 against Latta.
Russell Brunson Jr. added 17 points for CC, while Tyreke Darby added 13 points and Jaheim Middleton added 11 points.
Latta (9-11 final record) was led by Trevon Miles with 13 points, and Jamar Jones with 10 points.
The Saints are now 20-6 on the season and will play in second-round action on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Allendale-Fairfax (9-10 record). The Tigers won in first-round play Wednesday 74-42 at home against Carvers Bay.
CC won both meetings during the regular season with Allendale-Fairfax, winning by 13 points at Allendale and by 10 points at home.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake View 53
Bethune-Bowman 36
LAKE VIEW – Bethune-Bowman's postseason run finished with Wednesday's 53-36 Class A second-round loss at Lake View.
The Lady Mohawks finished with a 10-19 record, and were led by Shatwanna Lee with 21 points, and Alexis Johnson with 6 points.
The Lady Wild Gators (18-3 record) were led by Ja'Niyah Waters and Gwendasia Page with 12 points apiece, and Tianaa Hamilton with 11 points.
Lake View will play next on Monday at 7 p.m. against Thursday's winner between Cross and Military Magnet.
THURSDAY'S BASKETBALL
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
(all games at 7 p.m.)
McBee girls at Denmark-Olar
Denmark-Olar boys at High Point
Estill boys at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Bethune-Bowman boys at Hemingway
FRIDAY'S BASKETBALL
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls at Westwood, 7 p.m.
Cheraw boys at Edisto, 7 p.m.
Calhoun Academy boys vs. Spartanburg Christian at Heathwood Hall, 5 p.m.
Clarendon Hall boys vs. Curtis Baptist at Wilson Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep vs. Hammond at Heathwood Hall, 8 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy boys vs. Laurens Academy at Heathwood Hall, 8 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy boys vs. Beaufort Academy at Pinewood Prep, 8 p.m.