T&D REGION SPORTS:

LOCAL GOLF

Cozart scores hole-in-one at Santee Cooper CC

Dale F. Cozart of Santee made a hole-in-one on Santee Cooper Country Club's No. 11 on July 8, 2020.

For his accomplishment, Whitfield is now a member of the Santee Cooper Country "Hole in One" Award Program.

He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

WCS benefit golf tournament

Wesley Christian School will host its annual benefit golf tournament on Saturday, September 26 at Hillcrest Golf Club.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with tee times starting at 9 a.m.

4-player teams will compete in captain's choice format. There will be door prizes and awards for longest drive and closest to the pin.

Entry is $50 per golfer. Hole sponsorships are still available for both businesses and individuals for $100 each.

For more information, call 803-707-1553.

