VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 5, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4

Ben Wimberly threw five innings allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out two batters to help lead Branchville to a 5-4 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt Thursday.

Mason Connor had three hits to lead the Yellow Jakcets on offense. Chandler Looper had two hits and a walk; Jonathan Delk had two hits and an RBI and Seth Shaw had two hits, and RBI and a walk.

Jonathan Looper earned the save throwing the final two innings allowing two hits and striking out four batters.

Branchville improves to 10-1 on the season and 5-0 in region play. The two teams will meet in Bamberg Tuesday.

Calhoun County 5, Williston-Elko 2

Chris Glover threw 6.1 innings allowing five hits and striking out five batters to help lead Calhoun County to a 5-2 win over Williston-Elko Thursday.

Jacob Edwards and Chippy Ayon each had a hit to lead the Saints at the plate.

Calhoun County improves to 10-1 overall and are tied for first-place in the region with a 5-1 record. Calhoun County will travel to face Lake Marion Monday.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 4, Orangeburg Prep (8 innings)

Ava Cuttino drove in Patterson Arant in the eighth inning to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 4-3 victory over Orangeburg Prep Friday.

Lexi Crider earned the win for the Lady Cavaliers while Arant and Lexi Hiers each had hits for Calhoun Academy.

Payton Schurlknight took the loss after throwing eight innings, giving up three hits and striking out six batters.

Prestan Schurlknight had two hits and scored a run to lead the Lady Indians. Lauren Ballew had a hit; Hannah Lambrecht had a hit; Calee Hartzog had a hit; Jane Walker Yonce had a hit and RBI; Payton Schurlknight scored a run and stole two bases and Katherine Lambrecht scored a run and stole two baes.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Wilson Hall Monday.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 16, Orangeburg Prep 1

Paige Bonnette scored the lone run for Orangeburg Prep as the Lady Indians fell to Calhoun Academy 16-1 Friday.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Monday against Wilson Hall.

Holly Hill Academy 14, St. John's Christian Academy 11

MillyKate Prescott earned the win after striking out four batters and helped lead Holly Hill Academy to a 14-11 victory over St. John's Christian Academy.

Kloie Mizell had a hit and three RBIs to lead the Lady Raiders. Caitlyn Crisp had one hit and two RBIs and Ellie Harmon had one hit.

VARSITY GOLF

OPS finishes second at tri-match

Orangeburg Prep was second in a tri-match at Cobblestone Park Thursday. The Indians finished ahead of Cardinal Newman but behind Gray Collegiate.

Harris Holstein was the overall medalist after shooting a 35 (E) for Orangeburg Prep. Walt Mims had a 41 while James Williams and Jack Hunter each carded a 48.

Orangeburg Prep will travel Tuesday to face Laurence Manning.