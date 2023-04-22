VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 9, Thomas Sumter 1

Eli Panteleon earned a win after pitching 6.1 innings in an 9-1 victory over Thomas Sumter Friday.

T Riley, Forrest Sutcliffe and Preston Wells each had two hits to help lead the Indians. Charlie McCutchen, Kyle Cooper and Panteleon each added a hit.

Orangeburg Prep (11-6, 4-1) will be at home Monday against Palmetto Christian Academy

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Laurence Manning 12, Orangeburg Prep 2

Orangeburg Prep fell to 10-4 on the season after a 12-2 loss to Laurence Manning Friday night.

Jane Walker Yonce had two hits and an RBI to lead the Lady Indians. Hannah Lambrecht had a hit, Prestan Schurlknight had a hit and scored a run, Katherine Lambrecht had an RBI.

Payton Schurlknight took the loss despite striking out five batters.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Lee Academy Tuesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Laurence Manning 15, Orangeburg 0

Natalie Hall recorded the only hit for the Lady Indians as Orangeburg Prep fell to Laurence Manning 15-0 Friday.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Lee Academy Tuesday.