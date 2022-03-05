T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 12, Thomas Heyward Academy 1

Forrest Sutcliffe threw five innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out seven as Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Heyward Academy 12-1.

Charlie McCutchen and Preston Wells each had two hits. Sutcliffe, Nic Riva, Tee Riley and Mo Burroughs each had one hit.

Orangeburg Prep 8, Holly Hill Academy 6

John Mack threw five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out 10 as Orangeburg Prep defeated Holly Hill Academy 8-6.

Nick Rivas led the Indians with three hits. Forrest Sutcliffe had two hits and Tadd Jameson had a hit. Tee Riley earned the save after throwing two innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two.

Orangeburg Prep improves to 4-1 on the season.

CLAFLIN BASEBALL

Columbus State 33, Claflin 5

Eighth-ranked Columbus State took the first of a three-game series with Claflin Friday 33-5 in seven innings.

X'Zavier Johnson took the loss for the Panthers after throwing 1.1 innings. He allowed nine runs on six hits and walked two batters. The Panthers used five pitchers giving up 33 runs (29 earned) on 22 hits, walking 10 and striking out three.

Kobe Miller led Claflin with two hits while Da'Avion Sumpter and Steve Joyner each had two RBIs.

Columbus State 12, Claflin 2

Charles Jackson threw 3.1 innings giving up eight runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one in Claflin's 12-2 loss to Columbus State Saturday.

Kobe Miller, Da'Avion Sumpter, Steve Joyner, Rufus Hurdle Jr. and Quinten Kinard each had a hit for the Panthers while Joyner led Claflin with two RBIs.

Columbus State 10, Claflin 2

Kobe Miller had two hits and an RBI in Claflin's 10-2 loss to Columbus State Saturday.

DeShawnte Carraway had two hits and scored a run while pinch hitter Eric Sledge added a hit and an RBI for the Panthers.

Kyle Hawkins took the loss after throwing three innings allowing seven runs on six hits walking five and striking out three.

After the sweep, Claflin drops to 1-4 on the season. The Panthers begin a three-game series Friday on the road at Georgia Southwestern State University.

CLAFLIN SOFTBALL

Emory & Henry University 5, Claflin 2

The Lady Panthers dropped the first game of a double-header Saturday 5-2 against Emory & Henry University.

Claflin's Bre'Zhay Chambers threw a complete game, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out four batters.

Brenay Howard, Marion Goins and Olivia Montgomery each had two hits for Claflin.

Emory & Henry University 9, Claflin 1

Emory & Henry University swept a double-header Saturday taking the second game 9-1.

Shaniya Thomas took the loss for Claflin after throwing six innings allowing nine runs on seven hits and striking out three.

Brenay Howard, Marion Goins, Olivia Montgomery and Jaelyn Jackson each had a hit for the Lady Panthers. Montgomery had the lone RBI in the loss.

Claflin is scheduled to host a double-header Saturday against Belmont Abbey College.

