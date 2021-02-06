T&D REGION SPORTS:

Bethune-Bowman is 6-1 overall and 6-0 in region play.

The Lady Mohawks play host to Estill on Saturday in another Region 6-A game.

Dorchester Academy 56

Holly Hill Academy 31

HOLLY HILL — Dorchester Academy took a 56-31 SCISA Region 2-A win at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.

HHA was led by Madison Steele with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

HHA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday, in another region contest.

Orangburg Prep 49

Northside Christian 42

LEXINGTON — Orangeburg Prep took a 49-42 region win against Northside Christian on Friday.

Campbell Delaney led OPS with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 steals. Cate Fogle scored 11 points and had 9 steals. Ryn Grubbs chipped in 8 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Laine Grubbs added 7 points.

Orangeburg Prep’s next game is Thursday at home against Calhoun Academy. JV girls play will start at 4 p.m., with other games following.

Denmark-Olar 77

North 5