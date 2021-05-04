T&D REGION SPORTS

JV SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 6
Lee Academy 5
Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians pull off a final at bat victory Tuesday afternoon against Lee Academy by a final score of 6-5.
Losing 5-4 heading into the final frame, Savannah McClain reached first base on a bobbled throw. Calee Hartzog followed with an infield ground ball that the pitcher was unable to field in time which allowed McClain to move to third base. Hartzog moved to third base and McClain advanced to score due to an errant thrown ball during Hannah Lambrecht’s at bat that ended with a walk. Prestan Schurlknight followed with an RBI single to plate Hartzog for the final score.
Schurlknight collected two hits while Hartzog, Kaydence McClendon and Layla Garrick each singled for the JV Lady Indians in their final home game.
Prestan Schurlknight picked up the win, striking out five with 7 hits in over four innings of work.
The JV Lady Indians compete their season at Wilson Hall at Patriot’s Park with the varsity beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday.