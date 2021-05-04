T&D REGION SPORTS

Orangeburg Prep 6

Lee Academy 5

Losing 5-4 heading into the final frame, Savannah McClain reached first base on a bobbled throw. Calee Hartzog followed with an infield ground ball that the pitcher was unable to field in time which allowed McClain to move to third base. Hartzog moved to third base and McClain advanced to score due to an errant thrown ball during Hannah Lambrecht’s at bat that ended with a walk. Prestan Schurlknight followed with an RBI single to plate Hartzog for the final score.