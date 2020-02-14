T&D REGION SPORTS

The two teams were only separated by 3 points this season, as the Lady Diamond Hornets took a 33-32 win against the Bruinettes in Hopkins back in late January.

O-W (20-4 overall, 7-3 in region) will begin Class 4A upper state playoffs at Walhalla High School in Oconee County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

STATE PLAYOFF MATCH-UPS

In other T&D Region playoff contests, the Denmark-Olar girls basketball team will have a bye in first-round action, hosting the winner of Ware Shoals/McBee on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a Class A second-round game.

The Calhoun County girls basketball team will host Kingstree on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Class 2A play.

The Lake Marion girls basketball team will play a road game on Monday at 7 p.m. at a yet-undetermined Region 5 opponent.

The Calhoun County boys basketball team will play host to Latta on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Class 2A first-round game.

Other T&D Region match-ups will be set up and announced this weekend based on Friday night's results from other regions.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 44

Swansea 24