T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Lower Richland 49

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40

Lower Richland took a 49-40 road win in Region 4-4A play at Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday night, to finish regular season play.

O-W finished the regular season with a 16-10 overall record, 5-5 in region play.

The Bruins will play at Marlboro County in Bennettsville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to begin Class 4A lower state playoffs.

Edisto 69

Swansea 63

SWANSEA – Edisto won its final Region 5-3A game of the regular season on Thursday, taking a 69-63 road victory at Swansea.

The Cougars (18-5 overall, 7-1 in region), a No. 1 seed in playoffs, will host No. 4 seed Lake Marion in a lower state Class 3A playoff game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lower Richland 56

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54

Lower Richland managed a 56-54 road win to finish out the Region 4-4A season at Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday night.

The two teams were only separated by 3 points this season, as the Lady Diamond Hornets took a 33-32 win against the Bruinettes in Hopkins back in late January.

O-W (20-4 overall, 7-3 in region) will begin Class 4A upper state playoffs at Walhalla High School in Oconee County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

STATE PLAYOFF MATCH-UPS

In other T&D Region playoff contests, the Denmark-Olar girls basketball team will have a bye in first-round action, hosting the winner of Ware Shoals/McBee on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a Class A second-round game.

The Calhoun County girls basketball team will host Kingstree on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Class 2A play. 

The Lake Marion girls basketball team will play a road game on Monday at 7 p.m. at a yet-undetermined Region 5 opponent.

The Calhoun County boys basketball team will play host to Latta on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Class 2A first-round game.

Other T&D Region match-ups will be set up and announced this weekend based on Friday night's results from other regions.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 44

Swansea 24

SWANSEA – Edisto ended its season with a 44-24 road win in region at Swansea on Thursday.

The Cougars went 15-1 overall and won their fourth-consecutive Region 5-3A title, continuing a region winning streak that is now at 32 games.

