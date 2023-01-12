T&D REGION SPORTS: Roundup of local basketball scores

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Wilson Hall 56, Orangeburg Prep (B) 36

Orangeburg Prep dropped to 5-8 on the season after a 56-36 loss to Wilson Hall Wednesday night.

Tilden Riley led the Indians with eight points. Jody Gillam had seven points, Austin Hall had seven points, Xavier Ravenel had seven points, Jay Plummer had four points, Harris Holstein had two points and Dayton Moorer had one point.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Friday against Heathwood Hall.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Sumter 39, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 24

Sumter outscored the JV Bruins 31-6 in the second half and defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39-24.

Jordan McGahee led O-W with six points. Marcus Felder and Jayden Skinner each had four points while Jordan Robins and Amorie Miley each had three points.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Heathwood Hall 40, Orangeburg Prep (B) 22

Heathwood Hall defeated Orangeburg Prep 40-22 Thursday night in Columbia.

Council Burroughs led OPS with 12 points. Chris Jackson had six points while Cholly Williams had four points.

The Indians are on the road Tuesday to face Thomas Sumter.

Calhoun Academy (G) 26, Thomas Sumter 10

Shay Hane scored 10 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 26-10 victory over Thomas Sumter Thursday.

Adalynne Fallaw had six points, Campbell Strock had four points, Emily Haigler had three points, Bridge Smith had two points and Eva Marie Corbett had one point.

Heathwood Hall 19, Orangeburg Prep (G) 14

Orangeburg Prep fell to Heathwood Hall on the road Thursday 19-14.

Blakely Garrick led the Lady Indians with nine points. Ziva Keyter had three points and Brynley Bolen had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 41, Sumter 24

Zion Clark had 11 points to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 41-24 win over Sumter.

Kamari Kelly had nine points while Latorian Ryant, Kywaun Bookhart and Hughston Free each had four points.