T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg-Wilkinson 88, Gilbert 39

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 88, Gilbert 39

Orangeburg-Wilkinson remained unbeaten in region play after an 88-39 win over Gilbert Friday. The Bruins won four region games in five days.

Jordan Simpson led the Bruins with 25 points and nine rebounds. Horaces Jacques and Maurion Gordon each had 17 points in the victory.

Clarendon Hall 58, Holly Hill Academy 52

Holly Hill Academy fell to Clarendon Hall 58-52 Friday night.

Jabari Sumpter posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Tyler Wright added 14 points for the Raiders. Jacob Rogers had 11 points and Marion Breland had nine points.

Holly Hill will face Cathedral Monday.

Wagener-Salley 48, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 47

Jay Jamison had 14 points to lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, but the Trojans fell to Wagener-Salley 48-47 Friday night.

Tra'vion Milhouse added 11 points while Nai'shawn Thomas and Moses McCall each had nine points in the loss.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 59, Swansea 15

Jaiden Felder had 11 points to lead the JV Bruins to a 59-15 win over Swansea.

Canaan Thompson and DeAndre Simmons each had 10 points in the win.

Holly Hill Academy 41, Clarendon Hall 18

Ashton Soles had 11 points to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 41-18 victory over Clarendon Hall Friday night.

Charlie Perkins and Ethan Siau each had eight points while Brayden Mizzell had five points and Camdin Harmon added four points for the Raiders.

Holly Hill Academy faces Cathedral Monday.

