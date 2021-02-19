T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep girls win 39-34 in state playoffs

The Orangeburg Prep varsity girls basketball team took a 39-34 home win against Carolina Academy of Lake City in the first round of South Carolina Independent School Association Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 6 steals. Ryn Grubbs added 8 points and 6 rebounds. Laine Grubbs chipped in 7 points and pulled down 7 rebounds.
Orangeburg Prep advances to the next round and will play Spartanburg Day School on Monday at the Sumter Civic Center at 6 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wardlaw 51
Holly Hill Academy 20
COLUMBIA — Wardlaw Academy eliminated Holly Hill Academy from SCISA Class A state playoffs in Friday's first-round game at Heathwood Hall, with a 51-20 win.
For HHA, Brooke Fennessy had 8 points, while Halle Mott added 8 points and 12 rebounds.
Dorchester Academy 45, Cambridge Academy 41
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Denmark-Olar 81
High Point Academy 58
DENMARK — Denmark-Olar won its Class A upper state first-round playoff game against High Point Academy on Friday night by a score of 81-58.
Leading the way for D-O was Zachary Davis with 22 points, 15 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks; Zavion Clark with 18 points, 9 assists, and 6 steals; Donte Walker with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals; and Christopher Sanders with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Denmark-Olar returns to action Wednesday against Saturday's winner between Southside Christian and C.A. Johnson.
SCHSL Region 5-2A girls basketball all-region list
Player of the Year - Kalyn Glover (SR) Silver Bluff (16.3 ppg, 4 apg, 6.2 spg)
Coach of the Year - Chasen Redd - Silver Bluff
All-Region - Maleah Williams - Barnwell; Makayla Creech - Barnwell; Zy'Asia Stewart - Edisto; Me'Kayla Bonnett - Edisto; Camron Fields - Pelion; Aaliyah Lawrence - Silver Bluff; Mya Cribs - Silver Bluff; Aminah Taylor - Silver Bluff; Shia Kinard - Wade Hampton; Dejah Smith - Wade Hampton.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Saturday's games:
Andrew Jackson Academy vs. W.W. King Academy at Heathwood Hall gym B, noon; Faith Christian boys at Holly Hill Academy, 2 p.m.; Dorchester Academy boys vs. Newberry Academy Heathwood Hall gym B, 2:30 p.m.; Orangeburg Prep boys vs. Shannon Forest, at Heathwood Hall Athletic Center, 4 p.m.; McCormick boys at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.; Carvers Bay boys at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7 p.m.; Lakewood boys at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 6 p.m.
Monday's games:
Dorchester Academy girls vs. Cathedral Academy/Jefferson Davis Academy winner, 5 p.m. inside Sumter County Civic Center; Orangeburg Prep girls vs. Spartanburg Day, 6 p.m. inside Sumter County Civic Center; Manning girls at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games:
Bethune-Bowman girls at Lake View, 6 p.m.; Calhoun Falls girls at Denmark-Olar, 6 p.m.; Calhoun County girls at McBee, 7 p.m.
LOCAL GOLF
HMGA to hold tournament
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will hold a tournament on Feb. 21 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The format is individual stroke play with handicap. Call and sign up at Hillcrest by Saturday afternoon at 803-533-6030.