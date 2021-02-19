T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep girls win 39-34 in state playoffs

The Orangeburg Prep varsity girls basketball team took a 39-34 home win against Carolina Academy of Lake City in the first round of South Carolina Independent School Association Class 2A playoffs on Friday.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 6 steals. Ryn Grubbs added 8 points and 6 rebounds. Laine Grubbs chipped in 7 points and pulled down 7 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep advances to the next round and will play Spartanburg Day School on Monday at the Sumter Civic Center at 6 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wardlaw 51

Holly Hill Academy 20

COLUMBIA — Wardlaw Academy eliminated Holly Hill Academy from SCISA Class A state playoffs in Friday's first-round game at Heathwood Hall, with a 51-20 win.

For HHA, Brooke Fennessy had 8 points, while Halle Mott added 8 points and 12 rebounds.

Dorchester Academy 45, Cambridge Academy 41

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Denmark-Olar 81

High Point Academy 58