B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 41
Thomas Sumter 11
Orangeburg Prep took a 41-11 home win against Thomas Sumter on Monday.
Orangeburg Prep was led by Madeliene Powell with 8 points, Hannah Lambrecht with 7 points, Graysen Garrick with 6 points, and Kate Holstein and Savannah McClain with 4 points apiece.
OP will host Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 56
Thomas Sumter 7
Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-3 on the season with a 56-7 home win on Monday night against Thomas Sumter.
The Indians were led by Austin Hall with 12 points, Jody Gillam and Walt Mims with 7 points apiece, Kyran Glover and Avery Ravenell with 6 points apiece, Harris Holstein with 5 and Jacob Smith and Bryson Williams with 4 points apiece.
The B-Team Indians will return to action on Wednesday, hosting Laurence Manning at 6 p.m.
