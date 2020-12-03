 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS girls top Carolina Academy, stay unbeaten
T&D REGION SPORTS

T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS girls top Carolina Academy, stay unbeaten

  Updated
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 52

Carolina Academy 19

SUMTER — The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians defeated Carolina Academy 52-19 in the Baron Classic at Wilson Hall on Friday, moving to 5-0 this season.

Campbell Delaney led all scorers with 16 points. She added 9 rebounds and 8 steals. Laine Grubbs, Sidney Adicks, and Anna Beth Lambrecht each had 8 points. Cate Fogle chipped in 6 points and dished out 6 assists.

Orangeburg Prep will host Colleton Prep on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Calhoun Academy 48

Colleton Prep 41 OT

WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy won 48-41 in overtime on Friday at Colleton Prep, led by a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds from Rebekah Haigler.

Sara Grace Kizer added 15 points for CA, while Izabel Haigler added 6 points and 8 rebounds, and Reagan Kizer added 10 rebounds.

The Lady Cavaliers are 2-0 and will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Monday at 6 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Carolina Academy 42

Orangeburg Prep 25

SUMTER — Carolina Academy took a 42-25 win in the Baron Classic at Wilson Hall on Friday.

Mikey Templeton scored 15 for the Indians.

OPS is 0-2 on the season and will host Colleton Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun Academy 67

Colleton Prep 49

WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy picked up a 67-49 win at Colleton Prep on Friday, led by 26 points from Kade Strickland.

Turner Fleming added 11 points for the Cavaliers, while Matt Layton added 9 points.

CPA was led by Melvin Teal Jr. with 26 points, Maddix Brewster with 8 points and Noah Catterton with 6 points.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 72

Williston-Elko 35

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved to 3-0 this season with Friday's 72-35 non-region home win against Williston-Elko.

The Red Raiders will play at Denmark-Olar on Monday.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 39

Colleton Prep 21

WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy won 39-21 at Colleton Prep on Friday.

CA was led by Connor Hayes with 11 points, Chase Strickland with 7 points and Mason Polin with 5 points.

CPA was led by Wylan Sheffield with 12 points.

Edisto 34 

Wagener-Salley 13

Edisto moved to 2-0 with Thursday's 34-13 win against Wagener-Salley.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 16

Colleton Prep 15

WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy got 6 points apiece from Sarah Roland and Cate Covington to take a 16-15 win at Colleton Prep on Friday.

The Lady Cavs are 2-0 and will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Monday.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 28

Wilson Hall 27

SUMTER — Calhoun Academy picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, opening the schedule with a 28-27 victory at Wilson Hall.

Layla Walker led the way 16 points, while Bailee Fulmure added 4 points, Weathers Smith added 4 points, and Natalie Grace Porth and Mattie Sikes each added 2 points.

