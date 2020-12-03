T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS girls top Carolina Academy, stay unbeaten

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 52
Carolina Academy 19
SUMTER — The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians defeated Carolina Academy 52-19 in the Baron Classic at Wilson Hall on Friday, moving to 5-0 this season.
Campbell Delaney led all scorers with 16 points. She added 9 rebounds and 8 steals. Laine Grubbs, Sidney Adicks, and Anna Beth Lambrecht each had 8 points. Cate Fogle chipped in 6 points and dished out 6 assists.
Orangeburg Prep will host Colleton Prep on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 48
Colleton Prep 41 OT
WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy won 48-41 in overtime on Friday at Colleton Prep, led by a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds from Rebekah Haigler.
Sara Grace Kizer added 15 points for CA, while Izabel Haigler added 6 points and 8 rebounds, and Reagan Kizer added 10 rebounds.
The Lady Cavaliers are 2-0 and will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Monday at 6 p.m.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Carolina Academy 42
Orangeburg Prep 25
SUMTER — Carolina Academy took a 42-25 win in the Baron Classic at Wilson Hall on Friday.
Mikey Templeton scored 15 for the Indians.
OPS is 0-2 on the season and will host Colleton Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 67
Colleton Prep 49
WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy picked up a 67-49 win at Colleton Prep on Friday, led by 26 points from Kade Strickland.
Turner Fleming added 11 points for the Cavaliers, while Matt Layton added 9 points.
CPA was led by Melvin Teal Jr. with 26 points, Maddix Brewster with 8 points and Noah Catterton with 6 points.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 72
Williston-Elko 35
BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved to 3-0 this season with Friday's 72-35 non-region home win against Williston-Elko.
The Red Raiders will play at Denmark-Olar on Monday.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 39
Colleton Prep 21
WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy won 39-21 at Colleton Prep on Friday.
CA was led by Connor Hayes with 11 points, Chase Strickland with 7 points and Mason Polin with 5 points.
CPA was led by Wylan Sheffield with 12 points.
Edisto 34
Wagener-Salley 13
Edisto moved to 2-0 with Thursday's 34-13 win against Wagener-Salley.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 16
Colleton Prep 15
WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy got 6 points apiece from Sarah Roland and Cate Covington to take a 16-15 win at Colleton Prep on Friday.
The Lady Cavs are 2-0 and will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Monday.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 28
Wilson Hall 27
SUMTER — Calhoun Academy picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, opening the schedule with a 28-27 victory at Wilson Hall.
Layla Walker led the way 16 points, while Bailee Fulmure added 4 points, Weathers Smith added 4 points, and Natalie Grace Porth and Mattie Sikes each added 2 points.
