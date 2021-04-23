T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS, Calhoun County win baseball games

VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 10, Thomas Sumter 0
Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter Academy 10 to 0 in five innings Friday afternoon in Orangeburg.
Colby Thomas pitched a shut-out, allowing 2 hits while striking out 5.
Offensively, the Indians were led by Colby Thomas 3 for 4, John Mack 2 for 2, and Ben Journey 2 for 3 with Hayden McGugan, Bryson Ardis, and Copeland Furtick recording a hit.
The Indians complete the regular season with an overall record of 17-6, and a conference record of 7-3, earning them a spot in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.
The Indians will be traveling Monday to Greenwood Christian Academy for a 5 p.m. first-round ballgame.
Calhoun County 13, Wagener-Salley 7
Calhoun County took a 13-7 win against Wagener-Salley in Region 3A play on Thursday night.
Josh Zeigler pitched for the win, going 6 innings and allowing 6 hits and an earned run, while striking out 5.
Leading hitters for the Saints were Jacob Bochette, 3-for-5, triple; Josh Zeigler, 2-for-3, 4 RBI; Nick Thompson, 2-for-4; and Coy Ford, Evan Kiernan, Eric Carrillo and Aiden Zingmark who each got a hit and combined for 6 RBI.
CC is now 3-3 overall, 3-3 in region play and will play host to Williston-Elko on Monday at 6 p.m.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Jefferson Davis 4, Andrew Jackson 3
EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson's comeback bid fell short as Jefferson Davis defeated the Warriors 4-3 on Friday.
Avery Peek, Brianna Crosby, Jasmine Bishop, McKenzie Beard, Maddie Barnes, Savannah Lee, and Carrie Lynn Loadholt each had one hit for Andrew Jackson.
The Warriors return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when they host Barnwell.