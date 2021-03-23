T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS baseball, CA softball, Edisto soccer get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 14
Colleton Prep 10
WALTERBORO — Orangeburg Prep won 14-10 at Colleton Prep on Monday night.
Bryson Ardis pitched 1-and-2-thirds, allowing 7 hits and striking out one. Hayden McGugan pitched 3-and-a-third innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2. Jonathan Looper got the save, pitching 2 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.
Offensively, the Indians were led by Ben Journey going 2-for-4 while Payton Inabinet, A.J. Tolbert, Jonathan Looper, and Mike Templeton each recorded a hit.
The Indians play Tuesday at Indian Field, hosing Calhoun Academy in a 6:30 p.m. game.
Branchville 25
Bridges Prep 0
Branchville shut out Bridges Prep 25-0 on Tuesday.
Jalen Johnson was the winning pitcher and did not allow a hit or walk in 2 innings.
Leading hitters for the Yellow Jackets included: Nate Bauer 2-for-2; Bubba Lytle 2-for-3 3 RBI; Jacob Blankenship 3-for-4 RBI; Wil Joyner 3-for-4 5 RBI; C.J. Funchess 2-for-4 2 RBI.
Branchville (4-1) will play at home Wednesday against Bethune-Bowman in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 15
Orangeburg Prep 0
Calhoun Academy shut out Orangeburg Prep 15-0 on Tuesday, giving the Lady Indians their first region loss.
Rebecca Haigler was the winning pitcher, striking out 7 and only giving up one hit. Bailey Craven shouldered the pitching loss and struck out 4 Cavaliers.
Leading hitters for Calhoun were Kingsmore, Arant, Shannon, Polin, Bronson and Haigler. Polin had a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning.
Payton Schurlknight had the only base hit for the Lady Indians.
Orangeburg Prep travels to Bishopville for another region game on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. at Lee Academy.
Clarendon Hall 21
Andrew Jackson Academy 6
EHRHARDT — Clarendon Hall took a 21-6 win at Andrew Jackson Academy on Tuesday.
Top performers for AJA included Avery Peek, 3-for-4, and McKenzie Beard, Hannah Scharber, and Carrie Lynn Loadholt each had 2 hits.
Andrew Jackson (5-1) will travel to play Colleton Prep on Friday at 6 p.m.
VARSITY SOCCER
Edisto 1
Barnwell 0
BARNWELL — Carter Files scored on a header off a free kick from Trace Williams outside the goal box to score the Edisto Cougars their third region win of the season on Tuesday.
Jacob Nix had 14 saves in goal for Edisto.
The Cougars play Friday at home against Edisto.
JV SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 6
Orangeburg Prep 5
Calhoun Academy took a 6-5 win at Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
Prestan Schurlknight (1-1) surrendered 6 runs on two hits and 3 walks with five strikeouts for OPS. Patterson Arant got the win in the circle for CA, surrendering 5 hits with seven strikeouts while walking five.
Schurlknight had two hits for the Lady Indians while Layla Garrick added a triple, Hannah Lambrecht had a single and two runs scored, and Kaislei Kinsey had a single.
For the Lady Cavaliers, Cate Covington and Jacey Dixon each had singles.
Orangeburg Prep JV returns to action Wednesday at home hosting Laurence Manning Academy in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
B-TEAM SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 15
Thomas Sumter Academy 2
Calhoun Academy took a 15-2 win against Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.
Winning Pitcher: Chapel Hollingsworth
Leading Hitters for CA: Adalynne Fallaw 3-for-3 with a triple, Jacey Dixon 2-for-2, Molly Catherine Hane 1-for-1 with a triple, Chapel Hollingsworth and Shelby Fanning each with a hit.
Calhoun Academy (1-1) will play Friday at Laurence Manning Academy.