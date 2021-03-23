T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS baseball, CA softball, Edisto soccer get wins

Edisto 1

Barnwell 0

BARNWELL — Carter Files scored on a header off a free kick from Trace Williams outside the goal box to score the Edisto Cougars their third region win of the season on Tuesday.

Jacob Nix had 14 saves in goal for Edisto.

The Cougars play Friday at home against Edisto.

JV SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 6

Orangeburg Prep 5

Calhoun Academy took a 6-5 win at Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.

Prestan Schurlknight (1-1) surrendered 6 runs on two hits and 3 walks with five strikeouts for OPS. Patterson Arant got the win in the circle for CA, surrendering 5 hits with seven strikeouts while walking five.

Schurlknight had two hits for the Lady Indians while Layla Garrick added a triple, Hannah Lambrecht had a single and two runs scored, and Kaislei Kinsey had a single.

For the Lady Cavaliers, Cate Covington and Jacey Dixon each had singles.

Orangeburg Prep JV returns to action Wednesday at home hosting Laurence Manning Academy in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.