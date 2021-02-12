 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, Calhoun County girls get wins
T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, Calhoun County girls get wins

  • Updated
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarendon Hall 82

Jefferson Davis Academy 50

SUMMERTON - Clarendon Hall got a game-high 30 points from Colt Gibbons in Friday's 82-50 home Region 2-A win against Jefferson Davis Academy.

Kylic Horton added 13 points and 11 assists for the Saints in the win.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55

Swansea 9

Shar'dasia Zeigler scored 16 points and added 6 assists and 7 steals to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson in a 55-9 home win in Region 5-3A play on Thursday.

The Bruinettes are now 12-1.

Calhoun County 57

North 16

Junior guard Shy'an Cokley led Calhoun County with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals in Thursday's 57-16 win against North in Region 3-A action.

Junior forward Warnazia Russell added a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals.

Burke 65

Lake Marion 46

NORTH CHARLESTON - Burke took a 65-46 home region tournament win against Lake Marion on Thursday, in Region 6-2A play.

Lake Marion was led by Quanaisha Myers with 25 points, while Yasmin Richardson added 16 points for the Lady Gators.

Kirsha Smith led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick Henry Academy 30

Holly Hill Academy 10

Patrick Henry Academy took a 30-10 win against Holly Hill Academy on Friday.

HHA was led by Leanna Broadway with 6 points, while both Ragan Steele and

Peyton Strickland added 2 points.

