T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, Calhoun County girls get wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarendon Hall 82

Jefferson Davis Academy 50

SUMMERTON - Clarendon Hall got a game-high 30 points from Colt Gibbons in Friday's 82-50 home Region 2-A win against Jefferson Davis Academy.

Kylic Horton added 13 points and 11 assists for the Saints in the win.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55

Swansea 9

Shar'dasia Zeigler scored 16 points and added 6 assists and 7 steals to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson in a 55-9 home win in Region 5-3A play on Thursday.

The Bruinettes are now 12-1.

Calhoun County 57

North 16

Junior guard Shy'an Cokley led Calhoun County with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals in Thursday's 57-16 win against North in Region 3-A action.

Junior forward Warnazia Russell added a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals.

Burke 65

Lake Marion 46