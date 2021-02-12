T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, Calhoun County girls get wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarendon Hall 82
Jefferson Davis Academy 50
SUMMERTON - Clarendon Hall got a game-high 30 points from Colt Gibbons in Friday's 82-50 home Region 2-A win against Jefferson Davis Academy.
Kylic Horton added 13 points and 11 assists for the Saints in the win.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55
Swansea 9
Shar'dasia Zeigler scored 16 points and added 6 assists and 7 steals to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson in a 55-9 home win in Region 5-3A play on Thursday.
The Bruinettes are now 12-1.
Calhoun County 57
North 16
Junior guard Shy'an Cokley led Calhoun County with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals in Thursday's 57-16 win against North in Region 3-A action.
Junior forward Warnazia Russell added a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals.
Burke 65
Lake Marion 46
NORTH CHARLESTON - Burke took a 65-46 home region tournament win against Lake Marion on Thursday, in Region 6-2A play.
Lake Marion was led by Quanaisha Myers with 25 points, while Yasmin Richardson added 16 points for the Lady Gators.
Kirsha Smith led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry Academy 30
Holly Hill Academy 10
Patrick Henry Academy took a 30-10 win against Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Leanna Broadway with 6 points, while both Ragan Steele and
Peyton Strickland added 2 points.