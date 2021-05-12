T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W baseball tops Edisto, 11-7

Wagener-Salley 4

SWANSEA — Calhoun County took a 13-4 win against Wagener-Salley on Tuesday, in a game that decided third place in Region 3-A.

Josh Zeigler pitched for the win, going 7 innings, allowing just 3 hits against 6 strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Nick Thompson, 2-for-3, RBI, 3 runs; Erick Carrillo, 2-for-3, 3 runs; Coy Ford, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Zeigler, 1-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Jordan Noell, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Evan Kiernan and Gavin Prevatte each with a hit.

The Saints won their last five games of the season, but did not make Class A playoffs. Calhoun County will have an alumni game on Saturday.

LOCAL GOLF

HMGA tournament this weekend

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly golf tournament on Sunday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.

The shotgun start will be played as a two-man captain's choice format.

Teams need to sign up by Saturday, May 15, by calling Hillcrest Golf Club at (803) 533-6030.

This event is open to HMGA members and guests.

Elks Club Golf Tournament