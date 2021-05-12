T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W baseball tops Edisto, 11-7

VARSITY BASEBALL
Dorchester Academy state title series game postponed again
MONCKS CORNER — Heavy rains on Wednesday forced the completion of the SCISA Class A state championship Game 2 between Dorchester Academy and St. John's Christian Academy to be postponed until Thursday at 6 p.m.
Play was halted on Tuesday in the fifth inning, with the score tied 1-1.
The Raiders lead the best-of-three series 1-0.
A DA win will clinch the state title. A win by the Cavaliers will force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday at a neutral site field.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 11
Edisto 7
Esa Terry got the win for the Bruins and Anthony Mack got the save on Tuesday, as Orangeburg-Wilkinson took an 11-7 win against Edisto.
Leading the way for the Bruins on offense was Dazon Void, 2-for-2, 3 walks, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored; Javion Johnson, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs scored; Terry, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Mack, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Donavon White, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Jaylen Hill, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs scored.
O-W is 3-13 this season.
Calhoun County 13
Wagener-Salley 4
SWANSEA — Calhoun County took a 13-4 win against Wagener-Salley on Tuesday, in a game that decided third place in Region 3-A.
Josh Zeigler pitched for the win, going 7 innings, allowing just 3 hits against 6 strikeouts.
The Saints were led on offense by Nick Thompson, 2-for-3, RBI, 3 runs; Erick Carrillo, 2-for-3, 3 runs; Coy Ford, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Zeigler, 1-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Jordan Noell, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Evan Kiernan and Gavin Prevatte each with a hit.
The Saints won their last five games of the season, but did not make Class A playoffs. Calhoun County will have an alumni game on Saturday.
LOCAL GOLF
HMGA tournament this weekend
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly golf tournament on Sunday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The shotgun start will be played as a two-man captain's choice format.
Teams need to sign up by Saturday, May 15, by calling Hillcrest Golf Club at (803) 533-6030.
This event is open to HMGA members and guests.
Elks Club Golf Tournament
The Orangeburg Elks Club Golf Tournament will be played May 29-30 at Hillcrest Golf Course.