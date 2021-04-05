T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W baseball gets a win

VARSITY BASEBALL

O-W splits with Pelion

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins split a non-region home doubleheader with Pelion on Monday.

The Panthers won game one by a 4-0 score, before the Bruins bounced back for an 8-7 win.

In game one, Donovan White shouldered the loss for O-W, allowing all 4 earned runs in the first inning.

Jaylen Hill had the lone hit for the Bruins.

In game two, Anthony Mack (2-0) pitched for the win, going 5-and-2-thirds, while striking out 4.

Pelion scored 5 unearned runs in the game.

Leading hitters for the Bruins were Esa Terry 1-for-3, run scored; Michael Gilliard 1-for-2, 2 runs; Anthony Mack 2-for-2, 2 runs; and Javion Johnson with 2 stolen bases, run scored.

O-W (2-5 overall, 0-2 in Region 5-3A) will play next on Tuesday, April 13.

