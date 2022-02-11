T&D REGION SPORTS: Lake MArion falls to Timberland

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Timberland 78, Lake Marion 61

Detrick Jenkins had 26 points, six rebounds, five steals, three assists and one block in Lake Marion's 78-61 loss to Timberland Friday.

Maurice Brown had 24 points and 20 rebounds along with three steals, two blocks and two assists. Kylan Wright had five points, two rebounds, three steals and six assists.

Holly Hill Academy 59, Dorchester Academy 48

Jabari Sumpter recorded a double-double scoring 32 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while adding four steals in Holly Hill Academy's 59-48 win over Dorchester Academy.

Jordan Stokes had nine points, Marion Breland had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals and Tyler Wright had six points.

Holly Hill Academy (11-4) finishes second in region play and will take part in the state tournament Saturday, Feb. 19.

Calhoun Academy 64, Thomas Sumter Academy 49

Matt Layton and William Felder each had 18 points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 64-49 win over Thomas Sumter Academy Thursday.

Turner Fleming added 11 points.

The Cavaliers finish the regular season at 19-4, 7-3 in region play.

Burke 64, Lake Marion 61

Detrick Jenkins scored 29 points and added seven steals, five assists, three rebounds and one block in Lake Marion's 64-61 loss to Burke Thursday.

Maurice Brown added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Najah Myers had four points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists. Kylan Wright had four points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Calhoun County 89, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 35

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as Calhoun County defeated the Trojans 89-35 Thursday.

H-K-T was led by Travion Milhouse who scored 12 points and had six rebounds. Jay Jamison added 10 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Calhoun County forced 28 H-K-T turnovers in the win.

Calhoun Academy (G) 47, Thomas Sumter Academy 45

Reagan Kizer had 22 points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 47-45 win over Thomas Sumter Academy Thursday.

Sarah Grace Kizer had 11 points, Ava Cuttino had 10 points and Laurie Ann McGee had four points.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Dorchester Academy 32, Holly Hill Academy 24

Mason Rudd had seven points to lead Holly Hill Academy, but Dorchester Academy defeated the Raiders 32-24 Friday.

Holly Hill Academy finishes fourth in region play and will face Andrew Jackson Academy in the first round of the region tournament Saturday at 12:15.

Calhoun Academy 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 22

Hunter Thornburg scored 16 points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 35-22 win over Thomas Sumter Academy Thursday.

Chase Strickland had five points while Turner Houck and Jordan Noell each added four points.

Calhoun Academy (12-5, 4-4) will take part in the JV region tournament beginning Tuesday at Orangeburg Prep.

Calhoun Academy (G) 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 24

Sarah Roland had 12 points to lead the JV Lady Cavs to a 34-24 win over Thomas Sumter Academy Thursday.

Weathers Smith had eight points, Layla Walker had seven points, Coker Carson had six points and Ella Jane Stickles had one point. Sarah Elizabeth had two blocks and three rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0